Giants Activate John Ross III Off Injured Reserve

As expected, the New York Giants have activated receiver John Ross III from the injured reserve list.

The Bengals' former first-round draft pick whom the Giants signed this off-season, Ross had been on the injured reserve list after missing most of training camp with a hamstring strain. By landing on the injured reserve list, he had to miss at least three games before being activated, which he was this week.

Ross is expected to be active for the game, with both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton having been declared out with hamstring strains.

The Giants also elevated center/guard Jonotthan Harrison from their practice squad to provide depth on the offensive line. New York is heading into their game against the Saints with their fourth different starting offensive line combination in as many weeks and will be without left guard Ben Bredeson (hand) this week.

Matt Skura is expected to get the start at left guard for the Giants with Bredeson out. The Giants signed West Martin off the Washington practice squad this week, but Martin is not ready yet to step in for the Giants.

