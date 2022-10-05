Skip to main content

Giants Activate Offensive Lineman Nick Gates from PUP

Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates looks to resume his career a little over a year following a gruesome leg injury and multiple surgeries.

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, has been activated off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Gates was the team's starting center until having his leg broken in a Week 2 game last year at Washington. After undergoing multiple surgeries since the injury, he has been working diligently to resume his NFL career.

The Giants will have a 21-day window to allow for Gates to get back into football shape and evaluate how well he can move in football-related drills. They must then decide whether to add him to the 53-man roster or leave him on an inactive list for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old Gates is in the final year of his two-year contract extension in 2021. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska who signed with the Giants following the 2018 draft, Gates worked his way into the starting lineup with solid play and a feisty attitude long missing from the Giants offensive line. 

Voted a team captain in 2021, Gates, if his comeback attempt is successful, figures to have a role as a reserve interior offensive lineman and perhaps even serve as a jumbo tight end.

In practice squad news, the Giants have signed OL Solomon Kindley and released RB Antonio Williams from the practice squad.

