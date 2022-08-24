Giants Activate Receiver Sterling Shepard Activatetd from the PUP List
The New York Giants got some good news Wednesday when long-time veteran receiver Sterling Shepard was able to pass his physical and return to the football field from the PUP list.
Shepard's return comes eight months and five days after tearing his left Achilles tendon in a Week 15 game against the Cowboys last season.
The announcement was made by Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who spoke with the media before the team took the practice field Wednesday.
Shepard, who took a pay cut in the off-season to remain with the Giants, will start slowly and be gradually ramped up in these last few days before the start of the 2022 season. Daboll praised the veteran, noting that he can contribute both in the slot and outside.
Shepard was a second-round (40th overall) pick in the 2016 draft. He's appeared in 72 games and has 3,884 receiving yards on 349 receptions with 21 touchdowns. He also has a career 91.9 rating when targeted in the passing game, which is tops among the Giants receivers who are not in their first year with the team.
However, Shepard has been unable to make it through the entire season over each of the last three years due to injury issues that, in addition to the Achilles, have included head injuries.
