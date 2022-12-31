Giants Activate Xavier McKinney from NFI List

In a surprise move, the New York Giants have activated safety Xavier McKinney from the reserve/non-football injury list.

On Friday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll, in his daily briefing with reporters, sounded pessimistic about having the third-year safety for this weekend's "must-win" game against the Colts after the team opened his 21-day practice window on Thursday.

"I’d say that yesterday was kind of the first step of getting him back out there," Daboll said. "I thought he moved around well. Conditioning, I thought, was good. Obviously, (he) hasn't played a game in a while. I’d say probably not this week, but he looked good up there."

When asked if the plan was to ramp up McKinney, who suffered a broken hand injury during the team's Week 9 bye as a result of an ATV accident while on vacation in Cabo, in time for the regular-season finale against the Eagles, Daboll said, "Well, we’ll see where that is. But we’ll say probably not right now."

The change in plans comes after McKinney went through the team's Friday practice and Saturday walkthrough. Sporting a protective splint on his left hand, he has received clearance from the medical staff to return to action.

The NFL Network reported that McKinney is expected to play against the Colts on Sunday, though it's not known if he'll be on a pitch count.

McKinney confirmed for reporters that he did work on the jugs machine catching balls to test out the splint and that he has also given his hand "a good bit" of contact since his 21-day return window opened.

"Everything felt fine when I did it," he said after Thursday's practice.

McKinney admitted that it's been difficult for him to sit idly by while his teammates try to push forward for their first postseason berth since 2016, saying he was "running out of patience" while waiting for the green light to return.

"I love the game, so I’m trying to get back out there," he said. "That’s what I do, and I love to do."

McKinney said his overall conditioning is good. He admitted that there was still a little leftover swelling in his hand but said it shouldn't be a problem.

As for the splint and any limitations it poses, McKinney said, "The only thing I can’t do is grab anybody. I can still hit and extend, all that. My wrist is free; everything’s pretty much free except for my four fingers."

To make room for McKinney on the 53-man roster, the Giants waived receiver David Sills V. Sills, who has 11 receptions for 106 yards this season, has been a healthy scratch the last three games, what with the emergence of Isaiah Hodgins as an outside receiver.

The expectation is that the Giants will look to add Sills to their practice squad if he clears waivers.

In other transactions, the Giants have elevated tight end Chris Myarick and cornerback Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad for tomorrow's game.

