Giants Add David Sills V to Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the New York Giants signed receiver David Sills V to their practice squad.

Sills, who began his NFL career with the Bills, was waived Saturday to make room for safety Xavier McKinney, who was activated off the NFI list. Sill played in nine games with five starts for the Giants this season, catching 11 passes for 106 yards. But he began to lose game snaps after the Giants picked up Isaiah Hodgins to be one of their outside receivers.

The Giants waived defensive lineman Jack Heflin, who had been signed to the practice squad on December 15, to open a spot for Sills.

