Player(s)
Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants Add Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano to Offensive Line

The Giants addressed their most critical unit on the first day of permissible free agency negotiations, adding two experienced offensive linemen to their starting unit.

The Giants added two key veterans to be part of their interior offensive line rebuild.

Mark Glowinski, a seven-year guard who played the last four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, and Jon Feliciano, a guard cut by the Bills earlier this week are the two new players who will beef up the Giants offensive line.

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Mark Glowinski (64) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Mark Glowinski (64) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The Seattle Seahawks initially drafted the 30-year-old Glowinski in the fourth round (No. 134 overall) in 2015. In 2017, Glowinski was named the Seahawks' starting right guard but eventually lost the job to Oday Aboushi. Glowinski was waived by the Seahawks on December 16, 2017, and was claimed off waivers by the Colts two days later.

The following season, Glowinski, who has started 74 of the 95 regular-season games in which he's appeared, was named the Colts' starting right guard after Matt Slauson suffered a season-ending injury. Glowinski played well enough to hold the starting job, earning a new three-year deal from the Colts, holding down the starting job over the last four seasons.

Glowinski, who per Pro Football Focus has allowed 183 career pressures but just 15 sacks for a 96.6 pass-blocking efficiency rating, has played 1,233 snaps at left guard and 4,023 at right guard.

He figures to move into the starting lineup for the Giants at one of their two guard spots, with Shane Lemieux, who is recovering from a season-ending knee injury, projected to compete for the other vacant spot as of now.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano (76) gestures at the line against the Kansas City Chiefs during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano (76) gestures at the line against the Kansas City Chiefs during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Feliciano, who was cut earlier this month by the Bills, will move from guard to center with the Giants. According to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, Feliciano's deal with the Giants is for one year, which would allow him to hit the market again after the 2022 season and also allow for the Giants, if they plan to draft a young center or if they're waiting on Nick Gates to be cleared from his season-ending broken leg, to be ready to take over in 2023.

Feliciano was originally a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in 2015. He spent four seasons with the Raiders playing both right and left guard before moving on to the Bills in free agency, where he would play both right guard and center before moving to left guard last season.

The 30-year-old Feliciano has a 97.3 pass-block efficiency rating, having allowed 84 pressures and six sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

With these two signings, the Giants' starting offensive line projects to be Andrew Thomas at left tackle, Shane Lemieux at left guard, Feliciano at center, Glowinski at right guard, and Matt Gono at right tackle. 

However, the Giants could have a chance at one of the top offensive tackles in the draft, Evan Neal and Ickey Ekwonu, who, if they land, they'd presumably plug in at one of the tackle spots.

