Giants Add OG Max Garcia on One-Year Deal (Report)

The Giants continued to add veteran depth to their offensive line, reportedly agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with interior offensive lineman Max Garcia.

Garcia, 6-foot-4, 309 pounds, was originally a fourth-round pick (No. 133 overall) by the Denver Broncos in 2015 out of Florida. He spent four seasons with Denver, starting 41 of 57 games in which he appeared. He spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals, appearing in 36 games with 11 starts.

Garcia has a career 96.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating, allowing 116 career quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Garcia has mainly played left guard throughout his career, appearing in 2,546 snaps, but he also has experience at right guard (834 snaps) and center (297 snaps).

Garcia, named a Pro Bowl alternate last year, was part of a Cardinals offensive line that allowed the fourth-fewest sacks last year (31) and finished 12th in ESPN's Team Pass Block Win Rate. He stepped in at night guard and center last year when injuries popped up, starting 11 games.

Garcia's deal is believed to be a one-year veteran salary benefit contract which would count for just over $1 million against the cap.

He becomes the sixth offensive lineman signed by Joe Schoen this off-season, joining Jamil Douglas, Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano, and Matt Gono as signings from other teams and Korey Cunningham, who re-signed with the team this year.

