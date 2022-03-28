Skip to main content
Giants Add OG Max Garcia on One-Year Deal (Report)

Giants general manager Joe Schoen continues to add depth along the offensive line.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants continued to add veteran depth to their offensive line, reportedly agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with interior offensive lineman Max Garcia.

Garcia, 6-foot-4, 309 pounds, was originally a fourth-round pick (No. 133 overall) by the Denver Broncos in 2015 out of Florida. He spent four seasons with Denver, starting 41 of 57 games in which he appeared. He spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals, appearing in 36 games with 11 starts.  

Garcia has a career 96.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating, allowing 116 career quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Garcia has mainly played left guard throughout his career, appearing in 2,546 snaps, but he also has experience at right guard (834 snaps) and center (297 snaps).

By Patricia TrainaMar 26, 2022