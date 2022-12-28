Giants Add OL Wyatt Davis to Roster

The Giants announced they have claimed OL Wyatt Davis off waivers from the Cardinals and waived tight end/fullback Chris Myarick.

Davis, an interior offensive lineman, began the 2022 season on the Giants practice squad, where he lasted one week before the Saints came marching in to sign him to their active roster. The Saints waived him on November 8, and the Cardinals picked him up the next day.

Davis originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the Vikings in the 2021 draft and began that season as the team's starting right guard. The grandson of Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis, Davis has appeared in eight games over his career, six with the Vikings.

Davis gives the Giants extra depth along the interior offensive line after the team placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve.

Myarick saw his snaps on offense decrease over the last four games. He played in 19 total snaps, including none last week against the Vikings. Myarick's playtime decreased once the Giants picked up Nick Vannett to serve as their blocking tight end. He could be signed to the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.

