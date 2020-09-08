SI.com
Giants Add Ryan Lewis, Rod Smith to Practice Squad

Jackson Thompson

The Giants signed defensive back Ryan Lewis and running back Rod Smith to their practice squad to round out the 16-man unit.

To make room for the two new additions, the Giants released wide receiver Derrick Dillon. 

Lewis, an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2017, has played in 20 games with six career starts. He's made 43 tackles with eight passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Lewis spent his entire rookie season between the Cardinals and Patriots practice squads. He was waived by the Patriots in September of 2018 and then claimed by the Buffalo Bills, for whom he started three games and contributed 15 tackles, and three passes defended.

After being released by the Bills last August, Lewis spent a short stint with the Colts, Eagles, and Dolphins. 

In Miami, he played on a defense run by current Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and recorded his first career interception on a pass thrown by Cleveland's Baker Mayfield. Lewis would go on to finish the 2019 season on injured reserve.

Lewis signed with the Washington Football Team but was waived on September 5.

Smith, an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2015, has played in 55 games with two starts. He has racked up 364 career rushing yards and five touchdowns, 272 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. 

Smith originally signed with the Giants last May but was placed on injured reserve at the end of August before being released with an injury settlement on September 10. 

Smith was then with the Tennesse Titans from October 10-November 12 before moving on to the Raiders on December 10. 

Like Lewis, Smith has a prior connection with a Giants coordinator. Smith enjoyed his most productive years with the Dallas Cowboys from 2016-18, playing in 48 games and racking up 359 of his 364 career rushings yards and all five touchdowns. 

Dillon, a 24-year-old undrafted free agent out of LSU, was signed by the Giants after the draft but was waived on September 5. 

