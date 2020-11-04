Giants Awarded Receiver Dante Pettis Off Waivers from 49ers

The Giants were awarded former 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis via waivers, a move that they hope will add a little firepower to their receiving corps.

The transaction was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and has since been confirmed by the Giants.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Pettis is a second-round draft pick from 2018 (No. 44 overall) out of Washington, whose career stalled with the 49ers.

At Washington, Pettis recorded 2,256 yards on 163 receptions with 24 touchdowns. He also returned 90 punts for 1,274 yards with nine touchdowns, all good enough to warrant consideration and eventual selection as a Day 2 draft pick.

After a promising rookie season in which he caught 27 out of 45 balls for 467 yards and five touchdowns, Pettis' career began to slide downhill.

But despite injuries at the receiver corps, Pettis saw his role shrink with the team, seeing just 25 pass targets from 2019 to the end of his tenure with the 49ers.

The final straw for the 49ers, who were reportedly looking to trade Pettis despite the 49ers continuing to be ravaged by injuries on offense, appeared to come when he lost a fumble on a kickoff return in the 49ers' Week 8 loss.

Pettis is in the third of his four-year rookie contract, his deal paying him $499,703 in base salary this year. The Giants will assume $264,548 of that contract and the final year of Pettis' contract, worth $770,935 in what's a low-risk move for the Giants.

The Giants will receive a roster exemption for Pettis, who must undergo COVID-19 entry protocols. The team currently has a roster spot available after placing defensive back Adrian Colbert on injured reserve Tuesday.