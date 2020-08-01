GiantsCountry
Giants Awarded Receiver Tony Brown off Waivers

Nov 9, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) pressures a pass reception attempt by Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Tony Brown (18) in the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field.Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants announced they were awarded receiver Tony Brown via waivers from the Browns.

Brown began his college career at Texas Tech, where in two seasons, he appeared in 13 games, catching 27 balls for 378 yards and one touchdown. 

He transferred to Colorado after the 2016 season, and, after sitting out 2017 per NCAA rules, he appeared in 23 games for the Buffaloes with 88 receptions for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns.

As a senior, Brown tied for the Colorado team lead with 56 receptions, while recording 707 yards and five touchdowns along the way. 

His 87 career receptions tied him for 27th in CU history while his 1,031 yards ranked 32nd. However, he spent most of his career behind teammate Laviska Shenault, drafted in the second round in this year’s draft by the Jaguars.

Brown is 6’1, 195 pounds, but doesn’t have much in the way of special teams experience as a returner. What he does bring to the table is a physical style of play on the perimeter who runs good enough routes and can win contested catches.

Brown ran a disappointing 4.65-second 40-yard dash at the combine, though we’ve said before that we suspect the decision to move the timed workouts to primetime didn’t do the athletes any favors.

The Giants are currently down one receiver, as David Sills V was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, the only Giant thus far to land on the list. Players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list either tested positive for the virus or came in contact with someone who did.

 

