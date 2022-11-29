Giants Continue to Tweak Practice Squad

The New York Giants have signed offensive tackle Devery Hamilton, edge defender Quincy Roche, and defensive back Trenton Thompson to their practice squad.

Those players had previously been on the team's 53-man roster to provide depth for injuries. But with the Giants anticipating the return of outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, and defensive back Tony Jefferson back from the injured reserve list this week, the Giants had to make room on their roster for those pending transactions.

The Giants also trimmed receiver Robert Foster from their practice squad. New York lost receiver Wan'Dale Robinson two weeks ago to a season-ending ACL injury.

Thus far, the Giants haven't made any moves to replace the depth lost with Robinson. Still, the Giants continue to keep their options open. In addition to hosting a visit with veteran Odell Beckham Jr later this week, the Giants also worked out veteran receivers Adam Humphries and Malik Taylor, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Humphries, 5-foot-11, 193 pounds, signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2015 following a college career at Clemson. Humphries has predominantly been a slot receiver in his career, posting his best season as a member of the Bucs in 2018 when he recorded 816 receiving yards, catching 76 of 103 pass targets and posting five touchdowns.

Humphries spent four seasons witht he Bucs, two with Tennessee and last year with Washington.

Taylor, 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, played his college ball at Ferris State. An undrafted free-agent signed by the Bucs in 2020, he spent his first two NFL seasons with Green Bay. Taylor also has experience in the slot, but has played most of his snaps on the outside.

