Giants Cut RB Devontae Booker

New York continues its cap clearing maneuvers by releasing Booker, who last year finished with the same rushing yardage as starter Saquon Barkley.

The Giants are cutting running back Devontae Booker as part of their continued efforts to clear salary cap space.

Booker was signed to a two-year deal worth $5.5 million last off-season. Although he finished tied with Saquon Barkley in total rushing yardage (593), Booker's 2022 cap number of $3.125 million was deemed too rich for the team to carry into 2022. Instead, they will look to find a more affordable option to serve as backup to Barkley.

The move clears $2.125 million against the Giants salary cap and leaves a $1 million dead money hit. Booke joins tight end Kyle Rudolph as those players from last year who have become cap casualties so far this off-season, their combined cap savings totaling $7.125 million.

Booker appeared in 16 games with four starts in his lone season with the Giants. He rushed 145 times for 593 yards (4.1 average) and two touchdowns. He also added 40 receptions (out of 45 pass targets), a 6.7 yards per catch average, and had 268 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Booker's best statistical game came against the Las Vegas Raiders, his old team, in which he amassed 21 carries for 99 yards on the ground, three catches for 23 yards through the air.

While Booker managed to bleed every yard out of his opportunities, he lacked explosiveness and speed. For a rotational back, his contract was too high of a number for a cap-strapped team like the Giants to carry.

