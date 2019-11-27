Giants Elevate Da'Mari Scott from the Practice Squad

A day after waiving receiver Bennie Fowler, the Giants promoted receiver Da’Mari Scott from their practice squad to the team’s 53-man roster.

Receiver Golden Tate (concussion) and safety Jabrill Peppers (transverse process fracture) have been the Giants primary punt returners of late, but with both dealing with injuries, Scott will provide added depth at the punt returner spot.

The 24-year-old Scott was a punt and kickoff returner at Fresno State, where he averaged 7.6 yards per punt return and 21.4 yards per kickoff return.

Scott was with the Giants in training camp, but was waived on Aug. 21. He was signed to the Giants practice squad October 1.

The Giants re-signed receiver Reggie White Jr. to take Scott's spot on the practice squad.