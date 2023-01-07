Giants Elevate Davis Webb and Jack Heflin from Practice Squad

The practice squad elvations all but ensure certain players won't be active this weekend.

The New York Giants have elevated quarterback Davis Webb and defensive tackle Jack Heflin from the practice squad ahead of tomorrow's regular-season game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Webb having been elevated, that likely cinches that starter Daniel Jones will not play in Sunday's game. Whether Jones is active for the game remains to be seen, as the Giants have mostly carried two quarterbacks every week this year, with one exception.

The NFL Network reported that the Dolphins tried to sign Webb off the practice squad this week but could not do so, instead going with former Giants backup quarterback Mike Glennon.

The New York Post reported that Webb will get the start ahead of Tyrod Taylor, the later of whom was presumed to be next in line to start if Jones was inactive.

The elevation of Heflin suggests that the Giants are likely to sit defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence II, who has carried a heavy workload this year. Lawerence would join defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), who was declared out Friday as being inactive.

The Giants are expected to sit a good number of their starters due to workload or injury. For example, offensive linemen Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano, the latter of whom is listed on the injury report as questionable, are not expected to play this week, nor are tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal.

That would open the door for players like Wyatt Davis, Nick Gates, Tyre Phillips, and Matt Peart to get some quality game snaps ahead of the playoffs.

