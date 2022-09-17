Giants Elevate Fabian Moreau, Tony Jefferson Ahead of Sunday's Game vs. Carolina
As was widely expected, the New York Giants elevated defensive backs Fabian Moreau and Tony Jefferson from their practice squad for Sunday's home opener against the Carolina Panthers.
The Giants were set to enter his weekend's game without cornerbacks Aaron Robinson (appendectomy) and Nick McCloud (hamstring).
This is Jefferson's second straight elevation from the practice squad. Last week, he played 13 defensive snaps and five on special teams. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder, who has prior experience in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's defense from their days with the Ravens, has appeared in 105 regular-season games, including 66 starts at safety.
Moreau, a 2017 third-round draft choice by the Washington Commanders, stands 6-foot and weighs 198 pounds. He has appeared in 76 regular-season games, with 34 starts primarily at cornerback.
Last year, Moreau was with the Falcons, having allowed 65.8 percent of the pass targets against him were completed for 523 yards, 118 yards after the catch. He also had zero interceptions, only six pass breakups, and allowed seven touchdowns.
It's anticipated that Moreau, who was with the Texans this summer, will get the start for Robinson at cornerback, while Jefferson will provide some depth in the Giants' attempt to slow down Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
