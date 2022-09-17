Skip to main content

Giants Elevate Fabian Moreau, Tony Jefferson Ahead of Sunday's Game vs. Carolina

The Giants reinforce their defensive secondary after declaring two defensive backs out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

As was widely expected, the New York Giants elevated defensive backs Fabian Moreau and Tony Jefferson from their practice squad for Sunday's home opener against the Carolina Panthers. 

The Giants were set to enter his weekend's game without cornerbacks Aaron Robinson (appendectomy) and Nick McCloud (hamstring). 

This is Jefferson's second straight elevation from the practice squad. Last week, he played 13 defensive snaps and five on special teams. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder, who has prior experience in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's defense from their days with the Ravens, has appeared in 105 regular-season games, including 66 starts at safety. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 13, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
Play
Game Day

Top 5 Panthers Players To Watch in Giants' Week 2 Game vs. Carolina

Let's look at five Carolina Panthers you'll want to keep an eye on this weekend when the Giants host the Panthers in their 2022 regular-season home opener.

By Joe Najarian
NFC East helmets
Game Day

NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 2

What's on tap for the NFC East? Andrew Parsaud has your rundown.

By Andrew Parsaud
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Aaron Robinson (33) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Reviewing Giants' Options to Replace Aaron Robinson in Defensive Lineup

Coach Gene Clemons explores ways the Giants might fill the void left by Aaron Robinson's appendectomy.

By Gene Clemons

Moreau, a 2017 third-round draft choice by the Washington Commanders, stands 6-foot and weighs 198 pounds. He has appeared in 76 regular-season games, with 34 starts primarily at cornerback. 

Last year, Moreau was with the Falcons, having allowed 65.8 percent of the pass targets against him were completed for 523 yards, 118 yards after the catch. He also had zero interceptions, only six pass breakups, and allowed seven touchdowns.

It's anticipated that Moreau, who was with the Texans this summer, will get the start for Robinson at cornerback, while Jefferson will provide some depth in the Giants' attempt to slow down Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Aug 13, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
Game Day

Top 5 Panthers Players To Watch in Giants' Week 2 Game vs. Carolina

By Joe Najarian
NFC East helmets
Game Day

NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 2

By Andrew Parsaud
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Aaron Robinson (33) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Reviewing Giants' Options to Replace Aaron Robinson in Defensive Lineup

By Gene Clemons
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Quick and Easy" Edition

By Patricia Traina
injury report graphic
News

New York Giants Week 2 Final Injury Report: Thibodeaux, Ojulari Doubtful; Toney Questionable

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs for a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Big Blue+

How the Giants' Run Game Can Replicate Its Week 1 Success Against Carolina

By Gene Clemons
Oct 12, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The helmet of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) (not pictured) sits on the field as players stretch during warm ups before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Giants 27-0.
Game Day

Top 5 Giants Players To Watch vs. Carolina Panthers

By Olivier Dumont
Week 2: Giants - Panthers
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines with All Panthers Publisher Schuyler Callihan

By Patricia Traina