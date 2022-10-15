Skip to main content

Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad; Place Tony Jefferson on IR

The Giants now have two openings on their 53-man roster.

The Giants elevated defensive lineman Ryder Anderson and wide receiver Marcus Johnson from the practice squad for this weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

This is the first elevation for Anderson, who will provide depth on the defensive line after the team lost rookie D.J. Davidson for the season with a torn ACL.

This year, the 6-foot-6, 276-pound Anderson joined the Giants as an undrafted rookie. He spent most of his college career at Ole Miss before concluding his college career at Indiana in 2021. 

In 50 career games, Anderson logged 147 tackles (66 solos), 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.  

This will be the third elevation of Johnson, who has been providing depth at receiver with the Giants having been short-handed. Johnson has appeared in two games with one start and has caught all three of his pass targets for 35 yards, all of those coming last week against the packers in London.

The Giants are out of elevations for Johnson, who now must be added to the 53-man roster if he's to contribute beyond this week.

 The Giants also placed defensive back Tony Jefferson (foot) on injured reserve. Jefferson was declared out of this weekend's game yesterday and will not have to miss the next four games.

The Giants currently have two free spots on their 53-man roster thanks to the Jefferson transaction and, earlier this week, the placing of Davidson on IR.

