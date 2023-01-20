Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Divisional Playoff Game

Here are the two practice squad moves the Giants made ahead of Saturday's game versus the Eagles.

The New York Giants have elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and receiver Makai Polk from their practice squad as standard elevations.

This is the fourth elevation for Gilbert this year and the first for Polk. Gilbert was elevated for the Giants games against Washington on December 4, against Philadelphia on December 11, and against the Colts on January 1. His lone start came against the Commanders.

Gilbert, an undrafted rookie free agent who has been on the Giants practice squad all year, has ten tackles (seven solos), one sack, one quarterback hit, and one tackle for a loss with the defense, and four special teams tackles, three of which are solo efforts.

Polk, signed to the Giants practice squad on September 28, will likely be inactive for the Giants on Saturday for their game against Philadelphia, as his elevation is likely the team's way of rewarding him for his contributions in its preparation. Polk, like Gilbert, will be eligible to share in the divisional round playoff pot of $46,500 per player.

