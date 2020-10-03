SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants Elevate WR Austin Mack to 53-man Roster: Why He'll Be Ready to Play

Patricia Traina

The Giants elevated receiver Austin Mack from the practice squad to the roster for this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Mack is an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State who has been on the Giants practice squad since the start of the season.  

The 6'2", 215-pound Mack has talent, but thanks to nagging injuries that affected the consistency of his play for the Buckeyes, he ended up going undrafted.

Mack is not the fastest receiver out there. Still, he's a reliable possession type with good hands and a better than average catch radius, including an impressive high point, which gives him an advantage over shorter corners.  

In four seasons for the Buckeyes, Mack caught 79 balls for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns.

Giants receivers coach Tyke Tolbert recently explained how the coaching staff has been keeping the young receivers on the practice squad ready in the event they receive the call up to the "varsity" team. 

Tolbert revealed that head coach Joe Judge has a "basic period" in which at the end of the practice, the young players (who otherwise provide the scout team looks for the offense and defense) remain to run through some of the plays the offense and defense just ran in either the seven-on-seven or the team part of the practice. 

"They're doing a good job of that, of repping that stuff," Tolbert said. "So they're staying in the loop with everything that we do all offensively because they never know when that time is going to be called to come up. And when they do, I felt confident they'll be ready to go."

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Has Daniel Jones Hit the Sophomore Slump?

Daniel Jones has not yet taken the second-year jump that some were expecting from him this year, but head coach Joe Judge has not let it cloud his opinion of Jones as a player.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Special Teams on Alert for a Johnny Hekker Special

Will the Giants see one of Rams punter Johnny Hekker's signature fake punt passes on Sunday?

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Big Concerns About This Team" Edition

Readers want to know what the heck is going on here with this 0-3 Giants team.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams | 5 Players to Watch

Who are some of the players we should keep an eye on in the Giants' Week 4 road game at Los Angeles?

Patricia Traina

Revealing The Giants Best Defense to Weather the Storm

Giants head coach Joe Judge is facing his first significant bout of in-season adversity thanks to the team's winless start. And that adversity makes building relationships more important than ever.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Hints at Upcoming Role for Cornerback Madre Harper

Harper is a guy the Giants had their eye on. Could he eventually become part of the starting lineup?

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

Locker Room Vibes: Giants Keeping Chins Up Despite Sluggish Start

No one on the Giants is happy with the winless start, but with that said, no one is ready to raise the white flag in surrender on the season either.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Ideas to Help Boost the Giants Running Game

The Giants running game currently sits in last place in the NFL so there's no way to go by up. But the question is how to they start climbing the ladder.

Patricia Traina

Giants Add Sean Chandler to the Roster

Giants safety Sean Chandler has been promoted to the Giants active roster ahead of the team's Week-4 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson Thompson

Three Potential Punt Returner Options if Jabrill Peppers Can't Play

The Giants may need to find a new punt returner for this week if safety/return specialist Jabrill Peppers (ankle) can't go. Here is a look at some of their options already on the roster.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina