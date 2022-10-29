The New York Giants made a flurry of roster moves ahead of their Week 8 game at Seattle.

They placed offensive lineman Ben Bredeson on injured reserve, activated outside linebacker Elerson Smith from injured reserve, and elevated safety/inside linebacker Landon Collins and tight end Lawrence Cager from the practice squad.

Bredeson, the Giants’ starting left guard, sprained his knee last week and was replaced by rookie Joshua Ezeudu, who is anticipated to get the start again this week. Bredeson had been declared out by the Giants on Friday and was one of several players who didn't make the trip to Seattle.

The Giants activated offensive lineman Nick Gates earlier this week from the PUP list, so Gates will serve as a backup interior offensive lineman with Bredeson, who must miss at least four weeks, out with his injury. They also expect to get guard Shane Lemieux (toe) back after the bye.

Smith, the Giants’ fourth-round draft pick last year, gives the team some additional firepower at outside linebacker. Smith suffered a foot injury during an August 14 training camp practice and was seen limping off the field with a trainer. He was designated to return this week and made enough progress for the Giants, who are down an outside linebacker, what with Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve, to be activated.

The 6-foot-7 and 255-pound Smith has appeared in eight games for the Giants, all coming last year as a rookie. He has eight career tackles and a forced fumble with two quarterback hits.

This is the second straight elevation for Collins, who has been playing an inside linebacker/safety role in the Giants defense. The Giants are facing yet another strong runner in the form of Kenneth Walker III, and they are likely to load up the box with bigger, hard-hitting faces like Collins, who have done well against the run.

Cager’s elevation comes on the heels of the Giants being without Daniel Bellinger for this week and beyond. Bellinger, who last week was poked in the eye and suffered a broken orbital bone and septum, underwent successful surgery this week to repair both, and there is optimism he could be back in about four weeks.

Cager is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounders. He’s appeared in four career games with two starts, both of the starts with the Jets, whom he was with in 2020 and part of 2022 (he was with the Browns in 2021). Cager is a pass-catching tight end who has caught two of seven career pass targets for 35 yards.

