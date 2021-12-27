Giants Offensive Lineman Matt Peart Suffers Torn ACL

Giants second-year offensive lineman Matt Peart, who initially suffered what the team called a sprained knee, has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remaining two games of the season.

Peart, who was given the start at right tackle with Nate Solder having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list late last week, was injured in the first half of Sunday's 34-10 loss at Philadelphia. His knee appeared to buckle sideways, and he had to be helped off the field.

Giants QB Jake Fromm Struggles in Starting Debut Jake Fromm didn't get much help from his supporting cast in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he also didn't help himself much either. 1 / 4

Peart, a third-round pick last season, has played in 272 pass-block snaps, some at left tackle and some at right tackle. He's allowed 15 quarterback pressures. In his last three games, all at right tackle, he's allowed two pass pressures.

"You hate seeing any player get hurt. You hate seeing guys that truly love the game and love their team, you know, being injured," Judge said. "One thing you know, that we're certain is we know he is gonna get great medical attention.

"He's still a young player. He's got a bright future ahead of him. You hate seeing a guy in a struggle through a number of injuries that set him back throughout the year, but we saw a lot of things that obviously he's still developing. A lot of things he can build on and grow on make, can improve on, but his number one project right now is just get healthy."

Judge said that Isaiah Wilson, who has been trying to work himself into shape on the team's practice squad, will get a look at tackle this week in practice as will others on the practice squad.

"I think (Wilson's) obviously as an option for possibly tackle along with some other players," Judge said. "He's been plugging away in here and he's made some progress. We flexed him between guard and tackle through some drill and teamwork, and as far as we go through this week, we'll look at a number of guys on our practice squad in terms of flexing them up as who could be that next tackle up for the game."

The Giants also announced that defensive back Julian Love has been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list. Love is a versatile player who's been used all over the defense, so it's unclear whether he'll be available this weekend when the team visits the Bears.

New York released center Evan Boehm from the practice squad and placed defensive back Ka'dar Hollman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Join the Giants Country Community