Giants Place Cornerback Aaron Robinson on Injured Reserve

Robinson suffered a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.

The New York Giants placed cornerback Aaron Robinson on injured reserve Tuesday after the second-year player suffered a knee injury in Sunday's Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears.

Robinson, who had returned to the field following a two-week absence due to an appendectomy, had played in just 12 snaps (10 on defense0 before suffering his knee injury early in the second quarter. He was spotted postgame with a large wrap on his knee last week. 

The starting cornerback logged six tackles and one pass breakup in two games this season. He's also part of a Giants defense that has yet to record an interception this season.

Robinson was originally a third-round draft pick by the Giants last year out of UCF. After undergoing off-season core muscle surgery, he missed the first seven games of his rookie season, which landed him on the PUP list. He then returned to participate in nine games with two starts, accumulating 26 tackles (16 solos) and three passes defensed.

Robinson will need to miss a minimum of four games before he's eligible to return to action. The Giants now have an opening on their 53-man roster, which they're expected to fill with either a quarterback or receiver, two spots in which their depth is paper thin.

The Giants are expected to move veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau into Robinson's spot in the starting defense.

