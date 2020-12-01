Giants Place Kyler Fackrell on Injured Reserve; Tweak Roster and Practice Squad

The Giants continued to adjust their roster and practice squad as they prepare for a slew of meaningful games to be played in December.

They activated tackle Matt Peart, receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis, and tight end Kaden Smith from the COVID-19 list.

To make room for those three players, they waived defensive back Montre Hartage and kicker/punter Ryan Santoso and placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on the injured reserve list with a calf injury suffered Sunday against Cincinnati.

They also tweaked their practice squad, terminating the contracts of receiver Derrick Dillon and tight end Nate Wieting.

It's hoped that if Santoso clears waivers, they'll be able to add him back to their practice squad.

Fackrell, signed as a free agent from Green Bay to a one-year, $4.6 million deal this off-season, has appeared in 11 games with eight starts. He has 31 tackles, including six for a loss, one interception returned for a touchdown, two passes defended, one forced fumble, and three sacks.

The Giants are now without the four edge rushers with whom they opened the season.

The team traded Markus Golden to the Cardinals for a sixth-round draft pick on October 23.

Meanwhile, Fackrell now joins Oshane Ximines (shoulder) and Lorenzo Carter (Achilles) on injured reserve.

Both Carter and Ximines are done for the season, whereas Fackrell can be designated for return after he sits out the next three games.

The Giants have protected long snapper Carson Tinker, defensive end Nico Lalos, and quarterback Clayton Thorson on their practice squad this week.

