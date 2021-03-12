Giants Re-sign WR C.J. Board | Report

The Giants have reportedly re-signed wide receiver CJ Board to a one-year deal, according to ESPN.

Last year with the Giants, Board appeared in 14 games, mainly as a special teams contributor, with four starts. He caught 11 out of 16 pass targets for 101 yards and had one rushing attempt for three yards.

Board suffered a scary-looking hit during the Giants' home game against the Washington Football Team when safety Deshazor Everett walloped him. Board was removed from the field, his neck immobilized, and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, where it was determined he had suffered a concussion and not a spinal injury.

Board was initially acquired off waivers from Jacksonville on August 13. The 6-1, 181-pounder played four games for the Jaguars in 2019, catching two passes for 31yards.

Board originally entered the NFL with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie from Chattanooga. He was released just before the season and made stops on the Titans, Browns, and Jaguars practice squads before signing with the Jaguars on a reserve/futures contract in 2019.

Board had been slated to be a restricted free agent. The Giants, in signing him to a one-year contract believed to be for the veteran minimum, should end up saving significant cap space considering the original rights tender amount for this year is $2.133 million.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.