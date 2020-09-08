SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants Release DeAndre Baker

Patricia Traina

The Giants officially released cornerback DeAndre Baker Tuesday, thus bringing to an end a rocky, short tenure for the former Georgia star.

Baker, whom the Giants traded up to obtain in the first round of last year’s draft—they gave up fourth- and fifth-round picks to move up to No. 30 overall to select him—struggled to adapt to life in the NFL.

With there being whispers of concern about his work ethic when he was coming out of college, the young defender did little to dispel those rumors through the first half of the season. 

He allowed five of his eight touchdowns surrendered during the year over that stretch while also failing to record any interceptions and logging just one pass breakup in 276 pass coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Baker struggled so much that the former coaching staff decided to rotate him with Sam Beal in the second half of the season opposite of then-starter Janoris Jenkins.

The strategy appeared to work at first. In the second half of the season, Baker only gave up two touchdowns while recording six pass breakups. But when Jenkins was let go on December 13, and Baker’s snaps increased, he would allow two touchdowns while breaking up just two passes in the increased action.

Still, the Giants had high hopes for Baker in his second season after hiring a new coaching staff under head coach Joe Judge.

But Baker, whom both Giants general manager and team COO John Mara insisted had nothing in his background to suggest any potential criminal activity, found himself in trouble with the law following a May 13 social gathering in Florida in which Baker was accused of committing armed robbery with a firearm.

Baker has since been formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm and is facing life in prison if convicted. The Giants began to separate themselves from Baker shortly after news of the alleged incident occurred but telling him to stay away from the off-season virtual program and focus on his legal issues.

This summer, the Giants requested and were granted a roster exemption for Baker, who had planned to participate in training camp. The cornerback remained on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, where he was eligible for a small weekly stipend given to players in training camp.

With news of his release, the Giants will look to have all remaining guaranteed money left in Baker’s four-year contract voided. They are also expected to recoup some of his signing bonus, which might prove challenging since Baker has not been convicted of any crimes in a court of law. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Judge Explains the Ryan Connelly and Corey Coleman Decisions

Well, sort of, but if you read between the lines, there are glimpses regarding the Giants' two most surprising roster transactions made this weekend.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Initial Depth Chart Takeaways

The depth chart isn't official but since it comes from inside the organization, it could offer some potential clues as to how the players' broadscale roles.

Jackson Thompson

Best Quarterbacks in New York Giants History

The Giants have had some excellent quarterbacks throughout their long history in the NFL. Here is a ranking of the five best Giants quarterbacks, along with a listing of some other talented quarterbacks who deserve honorable mention.

Brian Lokker

Logan Ryan is Ready to Hit the Ground Running with Giants

New Giants defensive back Logan Ryan doesn't have much time to learn the team's defensive playbook, but the right coaches are in place to get him up to speed.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020: RB Saquon Barkley

What does Saquon Barkley, our second-most important Giant for 2020 mean to the Giants? Far More than the average running back.

Jackson Thompson

Blue Notes | Giants Edge Back to Normal, Golden Tate Concerns, and More

Notable leftovers from the Giants Monday practice and media avails.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 8, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Giants releasing cornerback DeAndre Baker.

Jackson Thompson

Ryan Connelly Claimed By Minnesota; Giants Awarded Three Off Waivers

Here's what you need to know about the three waiver claims.

Patricia Traina

by

aldes

LockedOn Giants: Twitter Tuesday

It's time for another edition of our weekly listener mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Michael Strahan

This excerpt from The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the New York Giants by Patricia Traina is reprinted with the permission of Triumph Books.

Patricia Traina