Giants Shuffle Roster in Light of Injuries
The New York Giants made a handful of roster moves to reinforce their team's areas that were left decimated by injuries.
They signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They waived inside linebacker Austin Calitro and outside linebacker Quincy Roche. And they elevated defensive back Terrell Burgess and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham from the practice squad.
New York will be without four offensive linemen against the Cowboys: center Jon Feliciano, guards Josh Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux, and tackle Evan Neal, all of whom were among those that did not make the trip to Dallas. The Giants also are waiting to see if Andrew Thomas (illness) and Tyree Phillips (neck) are good to go for Thursday.
Nick Gates is expected to start at center, and Jack Anderson could get the start at left guard. Hamilton and Cunningham give the Giants reinforcement at guard and tackle.
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys Country reporter Timm Hamm checks in with the low-down on the Dallas Cowboys, who host the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.
New York Giants: Five to Watch in Week 12 vs. Cowboys
The Giants are facing some internal challenges this week due to injuries.
New York Giants Thin on Offensive Line Ahead of Thanksgiving Date at Dallas
Four Giants offensive linemen who were on the team's injury report will not make the trip to Dallas.
Calitro, who had a solid showing in the preseason, has not suited up for the Giants since Week 4. Roche, who could end up back on the Giants practice squad, has appeared in three games with no starts for the Giants this season.
The Giants declared cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique) out of Thursday's game, meaning they will be without their two starting cornerbacks. Nick McCloud and Rodarius Williams figure to be the starters for the Giants on Thursday.
The Giants are reportedly going to make a change at safety by starting Jason Pinnock, listed as questionable with a jaw ailment, ahead of Dane Belton, who is also questrionable due to a clavicle injury. It's unclear if this change is being driven by injury or performance.
