Giants Sign Alex Bachman and David Moa to Practice Squad

The Giants signed wide receiver Alex Bachman back to their practice squad on Monday alongside newcomer defensive tackle David Moa after both cleared COVID-19 protocols. Wide receiver Austin Mack, who was elevated to the active roster last week, was also added back to the practice squad.

As the Giants needed one more opening to accommodate their two new additions, they terminated the wide receiver Johnny Holton practice squad contract.

Bachman, an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019, flashed during training camp this year but was cut after the Giants' Week-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. By returning to the practice squad, Bachman could potentially earn a promotion to the active roster as a special teams contributor in the event of further Giants injuries.

Moa, an undrafted free agent out of Boise State this year, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings after a six-year college career. Moa was released as a part of the Vikings' final cuts on September 5, then signed to the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad before getting released a week later.

At 6'3", 296 pounds, Moa is below average size for an NFL defensive tackle but was praised by scouts for his technique and gap versatility coming out of college.

Mack, an undrafted wide receiver out of Ohio State this year, also flashed for the Giants during training camp and has been on the practice squad ever since final roster cuts on September 5.

While Mack was elevated to the 53-man roster for the Giants' Week-4 game against the Los Angeles Rams, he was inactive.