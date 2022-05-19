Skip to main content

Giants Sign DB Michael Jacquet; Waive DT Antonio Valentino

The Giants continue to stock up on defensive backs prospect, adding former Eagles and Jaguars Michael Jacquet III.

The New York Giants continued to churn the bottom of their 90-man roster, adding another defensive back to the mix and waiving a defensive tackle.

The new addition is former Eagles and Jaguar defensive back Michael Jacquet III, 6-oot-2, 201 pounds. Jacquet originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2020 out of Louisiana but did not make the 53-man roster.

Jacquet landed on the Eagles' practice squad on September 29 and would then be a standard practice squad elevation for the Eagles' games in Week 8 and 10 before being added to the 53-man roster on November 17, 2020.

He appeared in seven games with two starts for the Eagles. He recorded 18 tackles, one sack, and three pass breakups.

Jacquet failed again to make the 53-man roster in 2021 and began that season on the Eagles' practice squad. Philadelphia released him on October 26, and he was scooped up off waivers by the Jaguars, for whom he appeared in one game with no stats recorded.

The Giants waived rookie defensive tackle Antonio Valentino, whom they signed after this year's draft to make room for Jacquet.

Valentino appeared in 40 games with Penn State from 2017 to 2020. He recorded 51 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. He then transferred to Florida as a graduate transfer, appearing in 12 games and recording 23 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and one sack.

 

