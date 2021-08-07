Sports Illustrated home
Giants Sign Defensive Back Chris Johnson, Awarded Jake Hausmann via Waivers
Giants Sign Defensive Back Chris Johnson, Awarded Jake Hausmann via Waivers

The Giants filled a couple of roster vacancies Saturday.
Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Giants filled a couple of roster vacancies Saturday.

The New York Giants have signed defensive back Chris Johnson to their roster and have been awarded tight end Jake Hausmann off waivers from the Lions.  

Johnson, 6'2", 202 pounds, originally entered the league with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Alabama in 2019. After failing to crack the 53-man roster, he was signed to the Texans practice squad. He also spent time on the Eagles' and Saints' practice squads.  

At North Alabama, Johnson was listed as a safety. He transferred to UNA after a stint with the University of Albany. In two seasons for the Lions, Johnson recorded 97 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, and eight interceptions.

During the 2017 season, Johnson earned consensus All-American honors as a junior at UNA. He was also named a first-team All-Gulf South Conference, first-team D2CCA All-Super Region 2, first-team Don Hansen All-Super Region 2, first-team AFCA All-American, second-team D2CCA All-American, and second-team D2football.com All-American.

Johnson earned GSC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his play at Central Washington on October 21, after recording a team-leading 13 tackles and an interception to thwart a Central Washington scoring drive just before the half.

Johnson also led the Gulf South Conference in interceptions and ranked seventh in NCAA Division II during the 2017 season.

Hausmann, 6'4", 245 pounds, played his college ball at Ohio State. REgarded as more of a blocking tight end, Hausmann caught three passes for 26 yards and one touchdown in 27 games played for the Buckeyes.

He will provide some position depth at a tight end after the Giants lost Levine Toilolo to a torn Achilles earlier this week. 

 

