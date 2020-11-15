Giants Sign Kicker Graham Gano to Contract Extension

Now that the Giants have found their placekicker, they wanted to make sure they weren't about to lose him anytime soon.

Graham Gano, who has been Mr. Automatic for NEw york since signing a one-year deal back in August with the club, signed a contract extension that will keep him a Giant through the 2023 season.

The contract extension was signed shortly after the Giants defeated the Philadephia Eagles 27-17, a game in which Gano had two field goals to boost his consecutive field goal streak to 20 and three PATs.

Gano's consecutive field goal streak ties him with Aldrick Rosas (2018-19) for the second-longest streak in team history. Josh Brown is the record-holder with 29 in a row from 2014-15.

Gano, whose only field goal miss this year was a 57-yarder in Week 2 against the Bears, has made all 16 of his PATs and 21 of 22 field-goal. His .955 percentage on field goals is a career-best.

Last week, he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Giants' 23-20 victory against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. In that game, Gano kicked field goals of 38, 48, and 42 yards.