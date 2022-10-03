Skip to main content
Giants Sign Linebacker A.J. Klein | Report

Scott Clause/The Advertiser vis USA TODAY NETWORK

Klein reunites with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll from their days with the Buffalo Bills.

The New York Giants have reportedly signed free agent linebacker A.J. Klein, ESPN reports.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Klein was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2013 out of Iowa State. A member of the Panthers' Super Bowl 50 team that lost to Denver 24-10, Klein has experience as both an inside and outside linebacker.

Following his four-year stint with the Panthers, Klein joined the Saints for three seasons starting in 2017. He started the first 12 games of that 2017 season, recording 54 tackles, two sacks, and four pass breakups. Klein's first year in New Orleans came to a premature end when he suffered a groin injury in Week 14 and was placed on injured reserve on December 19, 2017.

Klein signed with the Bills on March 27, 2020, reuniting with Sean McDermott, his defensive coordinator in Carolina. The Bills released him on March 8, 2022.

Klein has appeared in 134 NFL games with 80 starts. He has recorded 449 total tackles, 43 tackles for a loss, and has eight forced fumbles, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 15.5 sacks, and 27 quarterback hits.

In 2020 he received "AFC Defensive Player of the Week" honors for his Week 12 performance in which he posted a career-high 14 tackle showing against the Chargers in a 27-17 win. Klein also recorded a sack and three tackles for a loss against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.  

Klein will presumably be signed to the Giants practice squad. It's unclear if his signing means the Giants are expecting outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who appeared to tweak something in his lower body, to miss any time.

