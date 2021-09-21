Giants Sign OL Cole Banwart to Practice Squad

Banwart fills the vacancy created after center Matt Skura was promoted to the 53-man roster last week.

The Giants signed guard Cole Banwart to their practice squad on Monday to fill the vacancy when the team promoted center Matt Skura to the 53-man roster last week.

Banwart, 6'4" and 298 pounds, played his college ball at Iowa, where he settled in as an offensive lineman after playing both offensive line and defensive line in high school. He redshirted in 2016 but then went on to play primarily at right guard for the Hawkeyes over the next four years. In his junior year, he fought through injuries but still managed to start two of three games played at right guard.

In his final season at Iowa, Banwart made eight starts, seven at right guard and one at left guard, and was selected second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media.

Here is what NFL.com' Lance Zierlein had to say about Banwart in his draft preview:

Broadly built guard prospect with slightly top-heavy frame whose body type and playing style are classic Iowa football. He’s compact and brings some pop into his initial contact. His play strength is average, and he might need help in dealing with bigger NFL defenders. Despite his length, he allows too many blocks to get away from him during the sustain and finish phases, as he tends to leave his feet behind too frequently. He’ll get beat from time to time by athletic rushers but is adequate in pass protection. He doesn’t stand out in any one area but has potential as a backup interior lineman with center/guard flexibility.

Banwart was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Titans in May 2020. He was released on Sept. 9.

