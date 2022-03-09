Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Matt Gono
Team(s)
Atlanta Falcons

Giants Sign OT Matt Gono to Provide Depth on Offensive Line

The Giants make their first offensive lineman signing in the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era.

The New York Giants have signed offensive tackle Matt Gono to a one-year deal. 

The Liberian-born Gono, 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, grew up in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, and played his college football at Wesley College. Gono, who turns 25 in May, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made the 53-man roster that summer.

However, he did not play in a regular-season game, only being activated for the Falcons' final regular-season contest.

In 2019, Gono appeared in five games for the Falcons, and then in 2020, he appeared in 16 games for Atlanta with four starts. In 376 offensive line snaps, most of those coming at right tackle, Gono allowed 17 pressures for a 95.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 22, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono (73) blocks against Washington Redskins defensive end Matthew Ioannidis (98) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Play
Transactions

Giants Sign OT Matt Gono to Provide Depth on Offensive Line

The Giants make their first offensive lineman signing in the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era.

By Patricia Traina1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Nov 24, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield at MetLife Stadium. The Jets defeated the Raiders 34-3.
Play
Big Blue+

Potential Free Agent Targets on Offense That Make Sense for Giants

The Giants won't have a lot of cap space to work with this year when it comes to filling some roster holes. But if they look hard enough, they're sure to find some veteran values that could become key role players.

By Patricia Traina3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux (DL45) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The Giants could have a legitimate chance at Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Nick has your complete scouting report detailing just how outstanding a prospect this young man is.

By Nick Falato5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The Falcons placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Gono last year before eventually signing him to a one-year contract. However, he was unable to play for Atlanta after undergoing off-season surgery and spending the 2021 campaign on the reserve/physically unable to perform list to start the 2021 season after undergoing surgery in the offseason for an undisclosed injury.

The Falcons released Gono, who also has some experience playing both guard positions, on January 28.

Here is what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had to say about Gono in his draft scouting report:

Gono has long arms and possesses the desired physical traits teams covet from small-school developmental prospects. He overwhelmed inferior competition with his size and talent on the Division III level. Still, He will need more coaching and technique work before he is ready to match up against NFL talent. Gono flashes ideal bend and athletic ability on tape but needs more consistent aggression to handle guard responsibilities. Gono could be a late-round stash-and-coach project with average upside.

The Giants are expected to continue addressing their offensive line via free agency and next month's draft. 

Join the Giants Country Community

Matt GonoAtlanta Falcons

Aug 22, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono (73) blocks against Washington Redskins defensive end Matthew Ioannidis (98) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Sign OT Matt Gono to Provide Depth on Offensive Line

By Patricia Traina1 minute ago
Nov 24, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield at MetLife Stadium. The Jets defeated the Raiders 34-3.
Big Blue+

Potential Free Agent Targets on Offense That Make Sense for Giants

By Patricia Traina3 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux (DL45) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

By Nick Falato5 hours ago
Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) eludes the tackle attempt of Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Will Parks (28) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

What Russell Wilson Trade to Denver Means for Giants

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

By Nick FalatoMar 8, 2022
Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky rolls to his right and scores in the fourth quarter against Houston.
Big Blue+

Should Giants Pursue Mitchell Trubisky as a Backup Quarterback?

By Patricia TrainaMar 7, 2022
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) reacts after a touchdown Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Justin Shaffer, Georgia

By Nick FalatoMar 7, 2022
NFL Draft Llogo, no date
Draft

New York Giants Three-Round Post-Combine Draft

By Patricia TrainaMar 7, 2022