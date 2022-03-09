Giants Sign OT Matt Gono to Provide Depth on Offensive Line

The Giants make their first offensive lineman signing in the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era.

The New York Giants have signed offensive tackle Matt Gono to a one-year deal.

The Liberian-born Gono, 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, grew up in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, and played his college football at Wesley College. Gono, who turns 25 in May, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made the 53-man roster that summer.

However, he did not play in a regular-season game, only being activated for the Falcons' final regular-season contest.

In 2019, Gono appeared in five games for the Falcons, and then in 2020, he appeared in 16 games for Atlanta with four starts. In 376 offensive line snaps, most of those coming at right tackle, Gono allowed 17 pressures for a 95.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

The Falcons placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Gono last year before eventually signing him to a one-year contract. However, he was unable to play for Atlanta after undergoing off-season surgery and spending the 2021 campaign on the reserve/physically unable to perform list to start the 2021 season after undergoing surgery in the offseason for an undisclosed injury.

The Falcons released Gono, who also has some experience playing both guard positions, on January 28.

Here is what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had to say about Gono in his draft scouting report:

Gono has long arms and possesses the desired physical traits teams covet from small-school developmental prospects. He overwhelmed inferior competition with his size and talent on the Division III level. Still, He will need more coaching and technique work before he is ready to match up against NFL talent. Gono flashes ideal bend and athletic ability on tape but needs more consistent aggression to handle guard responsibilities. Gono could be a late-round stash-and-coach project with average upside.

The Giants are expected to continue addressing their offensive line via free agency and next month's draft.

