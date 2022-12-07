Giants Sign OT Roy Mbaeteka to Practice Squad
The New York Giants have re-signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad.
The Nigerian-born Mbaeteka was with the Giants during the summer, having been discovered by former Giants pass rusher Osi Umenyiora as part of his Uprise program focusing on finding NFL prospects.
The 6-foot-9, 320-pound Mbaeteka played 39 offensive snaps for the Giants in the preseason, all at left tackle. Mbaeteka used his long arms and big hands well when pass-blocking and seemed to move his feet well enough, but he struggled with his pad level and couldn’t sustain contact or keep his feet moving all the time.
While showing impressive athleticism, Mbaeteka's technique has a ways to go. Still, the Giants liked enough of what they saw from Mbaeteka to sign him to their practice squad.
Nick Sirianni Recalls Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll's Influence on His Career
Former coaching colleagues Nick Sirianni and Brian Daboll will face off against each other this weekend at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants Week 14 Storylines: Eagles Week
It's Philly Week, and you know what that means.
Giants' Saquon Barkley Nominated for "Walter Payton Man of the Year" Honors
Barkley is enjoying a comeback season both on and off the field.
However, due to injuries and roster needs, he's been on and off the practice squad since but figures to be invited to training camp next year, where he can continue his development.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Check out the new Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Get your Giants tickets today from SI Tickets!