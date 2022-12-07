Skip to main content

Giants Sign OT Roy Mbaeteka to Practice Squad

The ofensive line prospect is back.

The New York Giants have re-signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad.

The Nigerian-born Mbaeteka was with the Giants during the summer, having been discovered by former Giants pass rusher Osi Umenyiora as part of his Uprise program focusing on finding NFL prospects. 

The 6-foot-9, 320-pound Mbaeteka played 39 offensive snaps for the Giants in the preseason, all at left tackle. Mbaeteka used his long arms and big hands well when pass-blocking and seemed to move his feet well enough, but he struggled with his pad level and couldn’t sustain contact or keep his feet moving all the time.

 While showing impressive athleticism, Mbaeteka's technique has a ways to go. Still, the Giants liked enough of what they saw from Mbaeteka to sign him to their practice squad. 

However, due to injuries and roster needs, he's been on and off the practice squad since but figures to be invited to training camp next year, where he can continue his development.

 

