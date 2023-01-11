Giants Sign Receiver James Washington to Practice Squad

The New York Giants are planning to sign receiver James Washington to their practice squad the team announced.

The Steelers initially drafted the 26-year-old Washington in the second round of the 2018 draft following a successful career at Oklahoma State, where he recorded 226 receptions for 4,472 yards (19.8 per catch) and 39 touchdowns in four years.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Washington started 25 of 62 games for the Steelers, catching 114 passes out of 218 targets (52.3 percent) for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His best season came in 2019 when he recorded 735 receiving yards and three touchdowns, two scores shy of his career high of five which he recorded in 2020.

Washington, who requested a trade in the final year of his contract with the Steelers, finished his contract with the Steelers and then signed a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent with the Cowboys in 2022.

Washington appeared in two games for the Cowboys, getting just one pass target, which he didn't haul in. The Cowboys released him on January 4 of this year, and Washington, who worked out for the Giants this week, has now landed on the team's practice squad to provide depth at a position expected to undergo significant changes in the off-season.

The Giants also announced they had signed offensive lineman Solomon Kindley to a reserve/futures contract. Kindley, a guard, played his college ball at Georgia and was initially drafted by the Dolphins in the fourth round (111th overall) in 2020. He was waived by Miami on August 2022 and was signed to the Giants practice squad on October 5, 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pound Kindley has played in 29 games with 15 starts over two years with the Dolphins, with 13 of his starts coming in his rookie season. He's started ten games at right guard, four at left guard, and one as an extra offensive lineman.

Join the Giants Country Community