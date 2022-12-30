Giants Sign TE Chris Myarick to Practice Squad

The New York Giants have signed tight end Chris Myarick to their practice squad after he cleared waivers following his release from the 53-man roster earlier this week.

The Giants, who used Myarick's roster spot for offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, whom they claimed off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals.

Myarick had appeared in all 15 games for the Giants this season, primarily as a blocking tight end. But he began to lose game snaps after the Giants signed Lawrence Cager, first to their practice squad before elevating him to the active roster, and then acquiring Nick Vannnet and getting rookie Daniel Bellinger back from a Week 7 eye injury.

Myarick originally joined the Giants in 2021 after signing with their practice squad. He was elevated to the 53-man roster for the first time on November 22 for the Giants' game against the Bucs, and had his first pass target in that game.

Myarick, who began his NFL career with the Dolphins, then was promoted to the 53-man roster two days later and had his first reception against the Eagles in Week 12, catching a 1-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones. He finished the 2021 season with three receptions for 17 yards.

This season, Myarick finished with seven receptions on eight targets for 65 yards and a touchdown.

