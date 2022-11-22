Giants Sign Tight End Nick Vannett to Practice Squad

The Giants have signed veteran tight end Nick Vannett to their practice squad.

Vannett, 6-foot-6, 257 pounds, played his college ball at Ohio State. He was a third-round draft pick (No. 94 overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. Vannett played three seasons for the Seahawks and had one-year stints with the Steelers in 2019, to whom he was traded at the start of that season for a 2020 fifth-round pick, and then the Broncos, with whom he signed as a free agent in 2020.

Vannett was most recently with the Saints, whom he joined in 2021 but who was cut last week. He has appeared in 80 career games with 35 starts and has caught 86 of 122 passes for 832 yards and six touchdowns.

Vannett figures to take the opening that will be created when the Giants sign Lawrence Cager, who is out of standard elevations, to the 53-man roster this week.

