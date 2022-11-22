Skip to main content

Giants Sign Tight End Nick Vannett to Practice Squad

The Giants add some more veteran experience to a thin position.

The Giants have signed veteran tight end Nick Vannett to their practice squad. 

Vannett, 6-foot-6, 257 pounds, played his college ball at Ohio State. He was a third-round draft pick (No. 94 overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. Vannett played three seasons for the Seahawks and had one-year stints with the Steelers in 2019, to whom he was traded at the start of that season for a 2020 fifth-round pick, and then the Broncos, with whom he signed as a free agent in 2020. 

Vannett was most recently with the Saints, whom he joined in 2021 but who was cut last week. He has appeared in 80 career games with 35 starts and has caught 86 of 122 passes for 832 yards and six touchdowns.

Vannett figures to take the opening that will be created when the Giants sign Lawrence Cager, who is out of standard elevations, to the 53-man roster this week.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) leaves the field with an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Play
News

Giants Must Find a Way to Overcome Injury Bug

The injury-depleted Giants have no choice but to carry on under the "next man up!" battle cry when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

By Patricia Traina
Injury Report
News

New York Giants Week 12 Injury Report: Two Already Ruled Out vs. Dallas

The Giants have some interesting roster decisions to make in light of all the injuries they have.

By Patricia Traina
NFC East helmets
Game Day

NFC East Week 12 Preview

Let’s take a look at each NFC East team’s matchup heading into a pivotal Week 12.

By Andrew Parsaud

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants