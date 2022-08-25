Skip to main content

Giants Sign Tight End Tanner Hudson

New York adds reinforcement to a paper-thin position.

The New York Giants added some reinforcement at the tight end position by signing veteran Tanner Hudson.

Hudson, 6-foot-5 and 239 pounds, originally signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Southern Arkansas. As a rookie, he initially didn't make the Bucs' 53-man roster but did land on their practice squad. He was later added to the roster for the final two games of his rookie season but did not receive a snap on offense.

In 2019, Hudson made the Bucs roster but did not get into a game until October 27, 2019, against the Titans. He re-upped with the Bucs for the 2020 season but spent most of that campaign on the practice squad. 

Hudson spent the 2021 season with the 49ers' practice squad. After re0signing with the 49ers this past off-season, Hudson was among the 49ers cuts made earlier this week to get from 85 to 80. 

Hudon has appeared in 22 games with one start and has caught five of 12 pass targets for 67 yards during his career. 

The Giants tight ends room took a hit this week when Ricky Seals-Jones and Andre Miller both landed on injured reserve as part of the roster reduction from 85 to 80. The Giants also terminted the contract of Jordan Akins, leaving just rookie Daniel Bellinger and Chris Myarick as the top two tight ends on the depth chart.

To make room for Hudson, the Giants waived offensive lineman Chris Owen, who had been brought in when the injuries started piling up on the Giants' offensive line.

