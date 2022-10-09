Skip to main content
Giants Sign Tony Jefferson to Roster, Elevate Two Ahead of Week 5 Game vs. Packers

Plus New York elevates Davis Webb and Marcus Johnson from the practice squad.

The New York Giants filled their remaining opening on the 53-man roster by signing defensive back Tony Jefferson from their practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers n London.

Jefferson, a nine-year veteran, was elevated from the practice for the season's first two games. The veteran, familiar with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's defense from their time in Baltimore, has one tackle in 23 defensive snaps. Jefferson takes the roster spot that opened earlier in the week when the Giants placed cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR with a knee injury.

The Giants also elevated quarterback Davis Webb and wide receiver Marcus Johnson from their practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Webb will serve as the backup to starter Daniel Jones with Tyrod Taylor (concussion) having not been able to clear the league protocol in time. Webb is a 2017 third-round pick by the Giants who has never thrown a pass in an NFL game but who, thanks to his tenure in Buffalo from 2019-2021 while Giants head coach Brian Daboll was Bills’ offensive coordinator, knows the Giants' system well enough to run it if need be.

This is the second elevation for the 28-year-old Johnson, who has appeared in 42 NFL games and has 51 receptions. Johnson gives the Giants some much-needed depth at receiver, where the only receivers available in this week's game are David Sills V, Darius Slayton, and Richie James. The others are Richie James, David Sills, and Darius Slayton.

