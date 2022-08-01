Giants Sign Veteran Safety Jarrod Wilson
The New York Giants signed seven-year veteran safety Jarrod Wilson to their 90-man training camp roster.
In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams, who had attempted to convert to safety, was waived/injured with a hamstring strain.
The 28-year-old Wilson stands 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds. He spent five seasons with the Jaguars and split the 2021 season between the Jets and 49ers.
Wilson has appeared in 84 regular-season games with 33 starts and four postseason games. He's recorded 176 tackles (126 solos), 12 tackles for loss, three interceptions, nine pass breakups, one sack, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. In the playoffs, he has two passes defensed.
More Giants Training Camp Coverage
Wilson was originally signed by the Jaguars in 2016 out of Michigan as an undrafted rookie free agent. He lined up at free safety in his rookie season and recorded career-high totals of 73 tackles (52 solos) and two interceptions in 16 games played that year.
The Giants safety spot has taken a bit of a hit these last few days. In addition to Williams being waived/injured, it was learned that rookie safety Dane Belton, one of the team's two fourth-round draft picks, suffered a broken collarbone, and it is believed he'll miss the rest of the summer at minimum.
