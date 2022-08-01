Skip to main content

Giants Sign Veteran Safety Jarrod Wilson

New York adds depth to safety spot following a couple of injuries.

The New York Giants signed seven-year veteran safety Jarrod Wilson to their 90-man training camp roster.

In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams, who had attempted to convert to safety, was waived/injured with a hamstring strain.

The 28-year-old Wilson stands 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds. He spent five seasons with the Jaguars and split the 2021 season between the Jets and 49ers. 

Wilson has appeared in 84 regular-season games with 33 starts and four postseason games. He's recorded 176 tackles (126 solos), 12 tackles for loss, three interceptions, nine pass breakups, one sack, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. In the playoffs, he has two passes defensed.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (DB42) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants Safety Dane Belton Suffers a Broken Collarbone

Belton is likely to miss the rest of the summer while he recovers.

By Patricia Traina38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida (22) walks off the field following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.
Play
Training Camp

Matt Breida Speaks of Humble Beginnings that Inspired His NFL Journey

Giants running back Matt Breida shared his inspiring story of how he became a productive NFL citizen.

By Patricia Traina1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tackle Evan Neal (70) prepares for a play during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Week 2: Five Storylines to Watch

The Giants are back at it this week, set to take things to the next level. Here's a look at some potential storylines we'll be watching.

By Patricia Traina9 hours ago
9 hours ago

More Giants Training Camp Coverage

Wilson was originally signed by the Jaguars in 2016 out of Michigan as an undrafted rookie free agent. He lined up at free safety in his rookie season and recorded career-high totals of 73 tackles (52 solos) and two interceptions in 16 games played that year.

The Giants safety spot has taken a bit of a hit these last few days. In addition to Williams being waived/injured, it was learned that rookie safety Dane Belton, one of the team's two fourth-round draft picks, suffered a broken collarbone, and it is believed he'll miss the rest of the summer at minimum. 

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (DB42) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Training Camp

New York Giants Safety Dane Belton Suffers a Broken Collarbone

By Patricia Traina38 minutes ago
Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida (22) walks off the field following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.
Training Camp

Matt Breida Speaks of Humble Beginnings that Inspired His NFL Journey

By Patricia Traina1 hour ago
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tackle Evan Neal (70) prepares for a play during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Week 2: Five Storylines to Watch

By Patricia Traina9 hours ago
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) celebrates with his teammates after making an interception during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

Five New York Giants Who Had a Solid First Week of Training Camp

By Patricia TrainaJul 31, 2022 12:26 PM EDT
Future Giants first round drft picks Kayvon Thibodeaux (left) and Evan Neal arrive on the red carpet at the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Big Blue+

Giants Rookies Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal Forever Linked in Franchise Lore

By Patricia TrainaJul 31, 2022 10:44 AM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

How New York Giants Are Trying to Shape Offense into Well-Oiled Machine

By Patricia TrainaJul 31, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants players kneel after practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

What We Learned After New York Giants Camp Practice No. 4

By Patricia TrainaJul 30, 2022 3:18 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Big Blue+

Four Statistical Areas the New York Giants' Offense Must Improve

By Patricia TrainaJul 30, 2022 10:15 AM EDT