New York Giants Safety Dane Belton Suffers a Broken Collarbone

Belton is likely to miss the rest of the summer while he recovers.

New York Giants rookie safety Dane Belton has suffered a broken collarbone.

The injury, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by a source, is the first significant injury to a Giants player since training camp practices began last week. Belton, one of the team's fourth-round draft pick this year, was spotted on the sideline with his left arm in a sling.

Belton had been seeing time in the team's three-safety package. He recorded an interception last week on a pass by Daniel Jones and had shown alertness and awareness in coverage.

With Belton expected to miss the rest of the summer--there's an outside chance he could be ready for the start of the season though his landing on injured reserve to start the season seems more like the direction his case is headed--the Giants will move on with Andrew Adams, who was signed just before camp, and undrafted rookies Yusuf Corker and Trenton Thompson.

 

