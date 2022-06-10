Skip to main content

Giants Sign WR Keelan Doss; Waive LB T.J. Brunson

Doss was a tryout player at the team's mandatory minicamp.

The New York Giants have signed receiver Keelan Doss and have waived inside linebacker T.J. Brunson.

Doss, 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds played his college ball at UC-Davis where he holds the school's career touchdown record (29). He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders on April 28, 2019, but was waived during the final training camp roster cutdowns later that summer.

He then landed with the Jaguars practice squad on September 1, but a week later, the Raiders signed him to their 53-man roster after releasing receiver Antonio Brown. Doss appeared in eight games that season with two starts (181 snaps) and caught 11 of 14 pass targets for 133 yards.

Doss re-resigned with the Raiders the following off-season but did not make the roster coming out of training camp. He landed on the practice squad but was elevated for one game in 2020, in which he only played three snaps, with zero pass targets. 

Doss re-signed with the Raiders in 2021 but did not make the 53-man roster. He would then start the 2021 season on the Falcons practice squad before moving over to the Jets practice squad for the second half of the season.  

Brunson, 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, was one of three seventh-round draft picks (No. 238 overall) by the Giants in 2020. He appeared in five games on defense for the Giants as a rookie, registering just three tackles. 

He missed last season with a torn ACL suffered during the team's first preseason game and had been in a red (medical) jersey this spring.

