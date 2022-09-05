Giants Sign WR Marcus Johnson to Practice Squad

The New York Giants have once again tweaked their practice squad roster, signing receiver Marcus Johnson to the unit on what the NFL Network reports is a maximum veteran benefit deal.

Johnson, 6-foot-1, 207 pounds, signed as an undrafted free agnt with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 out of Texas, He spent two seasons with the Eagles before being traded to the Seahawks in 2018. Johnson was then traded by the Seahawks int hat same year to the Colts, for whom he played the 2018-2020 seasons.

Johnson wuld later sign with the Titans practice squad in 2020 and was part of the team until he landed on injured reserve on November 23, 2021. Before coming over to the Giants, Johnson spent the off-season with the 49ers.

Johnson has appeared in 41 games with 12 games started. He has caught 51 out of 96 pass targets for 839 yards and three touchdowns. His best season was oin 2019 with the Colts when he caught 17 of 33 pass targets for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

The maximum for a veteran on the practice squad is $19,900 per week or $358,000 for the season. (Minimums are $15,400 per week or $277,000 per season.) If a player is elevated from the practice squad to the standard 53-man roster, he receives an increase commensurate with his years of accrued seasons.

