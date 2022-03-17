Skip to main content
Giants Terminate Safety Logan Ryan's Contract

The Giants have released safety Logan Ryan in a somewhat surprising move that doesn't yield much in terms of cap savings.

The New York Giants have terminated the contract of veteran safety Logan Ryan, a defensive team captain last season.

According to Over the Cap, Ryan's full $9.25 million base salary was set to become guaranteed on March 19, so the Giants avoided taking on that hit. But as far as savings, the Giants only save $775,000 and have to eat an $11.45 million dead money charge if Ryan was designated a pre-June 1 cut, which a source said is the case.

The Giants coaching staff reportedly did not view the 31-year-old Ryan as a fit for their new defensive scheme. Rather than recoup more savings by designating Ryan a post-June 1 cut, the Giants are simply "moving on" and trying to keep their 2023 dead money total as clean as possible.

Ryan started 30 of the 31 games in which he appeared for the Giants and was a valued player of the previous coaching regime. Ryan had 211 total tackles in his two seasons, 17 pass breakups, forced five fumbles, and recorded one interception.

His departure leaves the Giants with Xavier McKinney and Julian Love as their only experienced safeties under contract. It could indicate that the Giants might be seriously eyeing Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 draft.

The Giants also announced that they have re-signed offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, who played in 12 games last year as a jumbo tight end and offensive tackle at both spots. 

