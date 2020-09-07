SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants to Release DeAndre Baker

Patricia Traina

The Giants are expected to release cornerback DeAndre Baker this week, the NFL Network reports, confirming what numerous beat writers reported last week.

The pending move comes as no surprise as both general manager Dave Gettleman and team COO John Mara have recently hinted that a decision on Baker, one of their three first-round draft picks last year and the one they traded up to get, was coming sooner than later.

"The DeAndre thing was a shock," Mara said last week when about Baker's legal issues. 

"I listen very closely in those draft meetings when they talk about players and their backgrounds and whatnot, and particularly when you’re talking about a first-round player. There was no indication that we should be concerned about any criminal activity. That was a big disappointment."

Gettleman echoed that sentiment that there was nothing in the team's investigation of Baker's background that would have suggested he might run afoul of the law.  

Since the start of training camp, Baker, who has been on the Commissioner's Exempt List, is facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm related to a May 13 Florida social gathering in which Baker is alleged to have stolen designer watches and cash from four victims.

If convicted on all charges, Baker, whose initial court date was delayed from a mid-September date to January 20, 2021, could face up to life in prison.

By being on the Commissioner's Exempt List, Baker did not count toward the Giants roster but was still eligible to receive his full pay had he remained there through the upcoming season.

That obviously won't happen now as the Giants are not only expected to have any guaranteed money in Baker's remaining contract voided, they could look to recoup some of his $5,675,064 signing bonus. 

The Giants have already given away Baker's No. 27 to cornerback Isaac Yiadom, whom the team acquired via trade from the Broncos.   

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Judge Explains the Ryan Connelly and Corey Coleman Decisions

Well, sort of, but if you read between the lines, there are glimpses regarding the Giants' two most surprising roster transactions made this weekend.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Ryan Connelly Claimed By Minnesota; Giants Awarded Three Off Waivers

Here's what you need to know about the three waiver claims.

Patricia Traina

by

aldes

Breaking Down the New York Giants Initial Practice Squad

Here's a snapshot of each player the Giants added to their expanded practice squad.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

How Joe Judge Plans to Keep His Players Fresh in Regular-Season Opener

The good news is there were no preseason games. The bad news is that there were no preseason games. But not to worry, as Joe Judge has been building up toward a plan to keep those players who will draw heavy workloads in next week's regular-season opener.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020: CB James Bradberry

Our series of the Giants' Top 7 most critical players for the 2020 season continues. Coach Gene Clemons examines starting cornerback Jabrill Peppers and the challenges he'll likely be facing this season.

Gene Clemons

New York Giants Notebook | Mayo, McKinney to IR, Corner Concerns, and Other Notables

Rounding up the latest Giants news and notables following a very busy weekend of roster transactions.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 7, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the New York Giants decision to release wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Set Initial 53-man Roster: Initial Reaction and Analysis

The Giants initial 53-man roster is set. Some thoughts and a breakdown.

Patricia Traina

by

Costelloct

Giants Roster Moves: Receiver Corey Coleman Released

The Coleman move comes as a surprise as the receiver not only looked like he had a strong camp, he looked like he might be in line for the kickoff returner role.

Patricia Traina

by

Slickfingers13

The Unsung Heroes of Super Bowl XLVI

This excerpt from The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the New York Giants by Patricia Traina is reprinted with the permission of Triumph Books.

Patricia Traina