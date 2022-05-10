Giants Waive Four Ahead of Upcoming Rookie Minicamp

The Giants are clearing our roster spots so they can sign undrafted free agents at this weekend's minicamp.

The Giants are set to open a three-day rookie minicamp starting Friday, and ahead of that event, they have begun clearing roster spots for some of their undrafted free agent signings.

New York waived tight ends Jake Hausmann and Rysen John, linebacker Omari Cobb and offensive lineman Wes Martin. Of those four, only Martin took snaps as a Giant, appearing in seven games last season with one start at guard.

The Giants have not yet announced which undrafted rookie free agents they're planning to sign, but there have been reports from various media sources or, in some cases, the players themselves.

Among those undrafted free agents expected are Nebraska tight end Austin Allen, Florida State running back Joshua Corbin, Kentucky safety Yusuf Corker, Kansas State guard Josh Rivas, and Michigan defensive tackle Christopher Hinton.

The Giants are also expecting their 11-member draft class--Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, Kentucky wide receiver WanDale Robinson, North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, LSU cornerback Cordale Flott, San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger, Iowa safety Dane Belton, Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden, Arizona State defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, North Carolina guard Marcus McKethan, and Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers--to report this weekend for the rookie camp.

