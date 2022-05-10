Skip to main content

Giants Waive Four Ahead of Upcoming Rookie Minicamp

The Giants are clearing our roster spots so they can sign undrafted free agents at this weekend's minicamp.

The Giants are set to open a three-day rookie minicamp starting Friday, and ahead of that event, they have begun clearing roster spots for some of their undrafted free agent signings.

New York waived tight ends Jake Hausmann and Rysen John, linebacker Omari Cobb and offensive lineman Wes Martin. Of those four, only Martin took snaps as a Giant, appearing in seven games last season with one start at guard.

The Giants have not yet announced which undrafted rookie free agents they're planning to sign, but there have been reports from various media sources or, in some cases, the players themselves.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) celebrates a sack against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Draft

Giants LB Darrian Beavers: Film & First-year Expectations

Nick Falato breaks down Giants' sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers' film.

By Nick Falato1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Nov 9, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Miami Dolphins general manager Dennis Hickey during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Detroit won 20-16.
Play
News

Giants GM Joe Schoen Shakes Up Team's Personnel Staff

After dismissing several long-time Giants employees, general manager Joe Schoen begins to rebuild the Giants' personnel department's leadership.

By The Giants Maven News Desk11 hours ago
11 hours ago
James Bradberry
Play
News

Five Questions Concerning Giants' Release of Cornerback James Bradberry

In the end, they really had no choice ater all their options dried up.

By Patricia Traina19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Among those undrafted free agents expected are Nebraska tight end Austin Allen, Florida State running back Joshua Corbin, Kentucky safety Yusuf Corker, Kansas State guard Josh Rivas, and Michigan defensive tackle Christopher Hinton.

The Giants are also expecting their 11-member draft class--Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, Kentucky wide receiver WanDale Robinson, North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, LSU cornerback Cordale Flott, San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger, Iowa safety Dane Belton, Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden, Arizona State defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, North Carolina guard Marcus McKethan, and Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers--to report this weekend for the rookie camp. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) celebrates a sack against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
Draft

Giants LB Darrian Beavers: Film & First-year Expectations

By Nick Falato1 hour ago
Nov 9, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Miami Dolphins general manager Dennis Hickey during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Detroit won 20-16.
News

Giants GM Joe Schoen Shakes Up Team's Personnel Staff

By The Giants Maven News Desk11 hours ago
James Bradberry
News

Five Questions Concerning Giants' Release of Cornerback James Bradberry

By Patricia Traina19 hours ago
Jul 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Micah McFadden speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants Film Room Anaysis: LB Micah McFadden

By Nick Falato23 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, left, jokes around with general manager Joe Schoen, center, as assistant general manager Brandon Brown looks on during voluntary minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Big Blue+

The Most Concerning Thing About the Giants' Roster

By Patricia TrainaMay 9, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (OL14) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants Film Room Anaysis: IOL Joshua Ezeudu

By Nick FalatoMay 8, 2022
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Draft

Giants Projected to Land Two Comp Picks for 2023 Draft

By Patricia TrainaMay 7, 2022
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: "Concerns and Hopes" Edition

By Patricia TrainaMay 7, 2022