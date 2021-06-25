Giants Waive RB Ryquell Armstead

Armstead's stay with the Giants was short-lived, as New York opens up a training camp roster spot for another player to be determined.

The New York Giants announced they have waived running back Ryquell Armstead, whom they were awarded off waivers from Jacksonville last month.

Armstead, 5-11 and 220 pounds, was a fifth-round pick in 2019 by Jacksonville out of Temple. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie with one start, rushing for 108 yards on 35 carries and catching 14 out of 24 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

He missed the 2020 season after landing on the Reserve COVID-19 list twice, the first time from August 2-20 and then again on September 4, where he remained until March 17 of this year. The 24-year-old also dealt with a groin injury.

Armstead was initially brought in to compete to provide depth at the running back position.

But with rookie Gary Brightwell and veteran Corey Clement showing some very early promise during the OTAs and mandatory minicamp, the Giants, who will need a roster spot if they plan to re-sign safety/special teams player Nate Ebner now that his quest to qualify for the Olympics rugby team has ended, decided to trim Armstead from their running backs group

