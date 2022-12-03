Giants Week 13 Roster Moves: Ojulari, Jefferson Activated
The New York Giants activated outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and defensive back Tony Jefferson from injured reserve and elevated defensive tackle Vernon Butler and defensive back Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad.
The Giants also signed tight end Nick Vannett from their practice squad and waived tight end Tanner Hudson from the 53-man roster.
Ojulari, a second-year pro, has played in just two games this season, in Weeks 3 and 4. He landed on injured reserve after aggravating a calf injury he first sustained in training camp.
Jefferson, who played for Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in Baltimore, was signed to the Giants practice squad on September 1, three days after the Baltimore Ravens released him. He was elevated twice from the practice squad before being signed to the roster on October 8. Jefferson suffered a foot injury against Green Bay which landed him on injured reserve.
Butler, 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, was signed to the practice squad on November 15. A 2016 second-round draft pick by the Panthers, he spent two seasons with Buffalo in 2020 and 2021.
Gilbert, 6-foot-1 and 182 pounds, is an undrafted rookie signed by the Giants after this year's draft. This is his first appearance on the team's game-day roster.
Vannett, 6-foot-6 and 261 pounds, was signed to the practice squad on November 22 after being released by the New Orleans Saints. Vannett is a seven-year veteran who will join rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger this week, as Bellinger is expected to play after missing the last four weeks with an eye injury.
