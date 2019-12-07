Giants
Jabrill Peppers Placed on IR; Kareem Martin Activated

Patricia Traina

The Giants have activated linebacker Kareem Martin, who was placed on injured reserve on September 11, with a knee injury suffered in the Week 1 game against Dallas. 

To make room for Martin, the team placed safety Jabrill Peppers (back) on injured reserve.

Peppers was acquired by the Giants as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade in March, a trade that also included the Browns' first- and third-round picks that the Giants turned into Dexter Lawrence and Oshane Ximines respectively. 

The 5-foot-11, 215 Peppers is an East Orange, New Jersey native who was n his third season. He finishes 2019 having started 13 games, most of them at strong safety, and totaling 44 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery and one interception.

The Giants also placed linebacker Chris Peace (knee) on injured reserve and promoted safety Sean Chandler from the practice squad. 

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants vs. Packers | Week 13

Patricia Traina
8 0

The Giants are back hom to take on the Green Bay Packers. Can they snap their seven game losing streak against Aaron Rodgers and friends?

Evan Engram Declared Out of Monday's Game

Patricia Traina
0

Early week optimism faded as Engram was unable to get over the hump toward getting cleared to return.

Giants-Eagles Preview: Can Eli Manning Save the Day?

Bob Folger
0

Does the injury-related absence of quarterback Daniel Jones make this Monday night matchup worth watching?

Philadelphia Eagles: Five Stats that Could Benefit the Giants

Mike Esposito
0

Not much is expected of the Giants Monday night when they visit the Eagles, but if the Giant can exploit at least two or more of the following areas against the Eagles, they'll give themselves a chance.

James Bettcher Explains Why Janoris Jenkins Primarily Plays One Side of the Field

Patricia Traina
0

Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who typically opens his weekly press conference with a long, thought-out monologue, said there's no hard feelings between him and cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

How Daniel Jones Can Benefit from Taking a Step Back to Watch

Patricia Traina
1 0

A high ankle sprain is going to force Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to sit back and be a spectator for at least a week, if not longer. Despite the injury aspect, Mark Schofield, a former college signal-caller, the quarterbacks expert at the LockedOn NFL channel and contributor to ITP, SB Nation and others outlines how Jones can potentially benefit from being a spectator and what the Giants need to do to help him moving forward.

Eagles: Eli Manning “Jazzes Up” the Giants

Patricia Traina
1

The Eagles are concerned that the return of Eli Manning to the Giants offense could provide a struggling Giants offense with an emotional lift.

A Closer Look at Julian Love's Very Promising Future

Mike Esposito
0

Thanks to the injury to Jabrill Peppers, Julian Love has seen an increase in his snaps at both strong and free safety. And the more he plays, the more intriguing he looks as a potential long-term replacement for veteran Antoine Bethea.

Behind Enemy Lines with Eagles Maven Ed Kracz

Patricia Traina
0

Here is what Ed Kracz of the Eagles Maven had to say about the Philadelphia Eagles, who host the Giants Monday Night.

Daniel Jones Has a High Ankle Sprain; Status for Monday Night in Doubt

Patricia Traina
4 1

Get ready for the return of Eli Manning.