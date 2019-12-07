Jabrill Peppers Placed on IR; Kareem Martin Activated

The Giants have activated linebacker Kareem Martin, who was placed on injured reserve on September 11, with a knee injury suffered in the Week 1 game against Dallas.

To make room for Martin, the team placed safety Jabrill Peppers (back) on injured reserve.

Peppers was acquired by the Giants as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade in March, a trade that also included the Browns' first- and third-round picks that the Giants turned into Dexter Lawrence and Oshane Ximines respectively.

The 5-foot-11, 215 Peppers is an East Orange, New Jersey native who was n his third season. He finishes 2019 having started 13 games, most of them at strong safety, and totaling 44 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery and one interception.

The Giants also placed linebacker Chris Peace (knee) on injured reserve and promoted safety Sean Chandler from the practice squad.