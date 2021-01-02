Giants Transactions | Kyler Fackrell, Madre Harper Activated Off Injured Reserve

The Giants are hoping to get a boost for their sagging pass rush this weekend in a must-win game against the Dallas Cowboys. Plus they make a surprising practice squad elevation.

The Giants made three additions to their roster ahead of Sunday's must-win Week 17 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

New York activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell and cornerback Madre Harper from injured reserve and elevated punter Ryan Santoso from the practice squad as a standard elevation.

To make room for Fackrell and Harper, the Giants placed fullback Eli Penny on injured reserve with an undisclosed illness and released quarterback Joe Webb.

Fackrell suffered a calf injury against the Bengals on November 29 and was placed on IR the following week. Since exiting the lineup, not only have the Giants been thin at the outside linebacker spot, but their pass rush has slowed down, generating just two sacks in the last three games.

Fackrell has appeared in 11 games for the Giants with eight starts. He has 31 tackles (20 solo), 3.0 sacks, nine quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and an interception he returned 46 yards for a touchdown in Dallas on Oct. 11.

Harper, whom the Giants signed off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad, was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on December 11. He's played in nine games and has two solo tackles on defense and three plus a fumble recovery on special teams.

Santoso has been on the Giants practice squad this year. He was signed to the 53-man roster on November 17 after kicker Graham Gano went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Santoso was then waived and re-signed to the practice squad, where he's been since.

The decision to elevate Santoso comes as a surprise as neither kicker Graham Gano nor punter Riley Dixon was listed on the Giants' injury report this week.

It's possible the elevation, which comes with a bigger paycheck for the week, could be in recognition of his contributions or just for insurance in the event something unexpected happens with a COVID-19 test.

Another possibility is the Giants are trying to be proactive in the event they are eliminated against Dallas Sunday as far as retaining their rights to Santoso's services.

Penny was a game-day scratch last weekend against the Ravens, ending his streak of 44 consecutive games played. A core special teamer who saw his role slightly increase in the Giants offense late this year, Penny finishes his season with six carries for 15 yards, two receptions for 20 yards, and seven special teams tackles (two solo).

Webb, whom the Giants coaches have referred to as a Swiss Army knife given his versatility as a quarterback, receiver, and special teams player, was added to the practice squad on December 8. He was promoted to the 53-man roster a week and a half later when starting quarterback Daniel Jones was dealing with hamstring and sprained ankle injuries.